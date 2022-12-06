ANANTNAG, DECEMBER 06: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Tuesday inaugurated a 5-day long multimedia exhibition on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) at Sports Stadium Anantnag.

The exhibition is being organized by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India from December 6 to December 10, 2022.

Pole was accompanied by Dr. Basharat Qayoom, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Hilal Ahmad Shah, Chairman, Municipal Council Anantnag, and Ashish Kumar Mishra, SSP Anantnag.

The exhibition showcases the history of India’s freedom struggle through photo exhibits, audio-visual aids, printed Information Education and Communication (IEC) material, and documentary screenings.

Apart from the information on the unsung heroes of the Indian National Movement, the exhibition also provides information about different public welfare schemes of the government focusing on flagship schemes like Ayushman Bharat- PMJAY, PM-KISAN, NEP-2020, POSHAN Abhiyan and SVEEP. Special stalls have been installed by the nodal departments of the UT Administration for public awareness.

Addressing the gathering, Div Com lauded the CBC, J&K, and Ladakh for organizing the exhibition for the awareness of the masses. He impressed upon the masses to cherish and value the freedom our nation has gotten after sacrifices by our freedom fighters.

He said we have read the stories of the sacrifices by these heroes but Amrit Mahotsav is an opportunity to feel the emotion and we as citizens need to do our duties honestly.

Chairman Municipal Council, Anantnag said that the Amrit Mahotsav is a festival to celebrate freedom and an opportunity for people to be part of the governance. He said that the My Town My Pride initiative of the J&K administration is a step towards bringing government to the doorsteps of the people.

The DC in his address said that the multimedia exhibition is a step towards providing information about the schemes of the government to the masses so that the development reaches the last person in the queue. He urged the people to visit the exhibition to get insight into the freedom struggle.

Dr. Basharat said that the multi-media exhibition complements the My Town My Pride and Back to Village campaigns of the UT administration which also aim for awareness among the masses.

Others present at the event were Dr. M.Y Zagoo, Chief Medical Officer; Mohammad Khalil Ganie, Chief Education Officer, and other officers and officials from CBC and district administration.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Joint Director, CBC, Regional Office Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh briefed the guests about the mandate and activities of the CBC in Jammu and Kashmir. He informed that CBC’s field offices are engaged in mass awareness about the public welfare schemes of the government in remote rural and border areas of the UT.

He said that people have to be informed for the empowerment of society and the success of these schemes is dependent on public awareness.

On the occasion Shahid Mohammad Lone, Field Publicity Officer, CBC informed that over the next four days people will be informed about different welfare schemes, expert lectures, cultural programs, activities for students, film screening, and distribution of awareness material by the bureau. He said officers and experts from various nodal departments have been invited to be part of the event.

Before this, the Div Com accompanied by DC, SSP, and President MC Anantnag visited Town Hall Anantnag where they inspected the stalls set up by various departments for the My Town My Pride program. A cultural show, as well as a skit, was also presented on the occasion.

Pole said that the aim of organizing the My Town My Pride program is to create a sense of belonging among the citizens so that they play a constructive role in the development of towns. He said that rights are accompanied by duties and the citizens must ensure that they keep their surroundings clean, use electricity and water judiciously and act as advocates for the planned development of town areas without indulging in haywire constructions.