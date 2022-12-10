Anantnag: The five day long multimedia exhibition on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) organised by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), concluded in Anantnag on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Basharat Qayoom presided over the concluding ceremony organised at Sports Stadium in Anantnag.

Dr. Basharat congratulated CBC for the successful organisation of the mass awareness programme. Addressing a gathering of officials, doctors, ASHA workers, teachers, students and eminent citizens, he said that the exhibition served two fold purpose of informing people about the unsung heroes of India’s freedom struggle as well as spreading awareness about various public welfare schemes of the government. He added that the information provided during the program needs to trickle down to grassroots level through word of mouth. He impressed upon people to ensure the success of campaigns like Nasha Mukt Bharat, Swachh Bharat Mission and SVEEP. He appealed to all the unregistered eligible individuals to register as voters.

Ghulam Abass, Joint Director, CBC J&K and Ladakh region in his opening remarks thanked the district administration Anantnag and all the stakeholders for coordination in the successful organisation of the multi-media exhibition. He appreciated the enthusiasm of the people who braved rains and cold weather to participate in the awareness programme on all days. He said awareness among people and their participation is vital to ensure benefits reach the intended target population.

The concluding day of the exhibition was dedicated for awareness about programmes being implemented by the health department. Experts from the department gave presentations on schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Nasha Mukt Bharat, Anaemia Mukt Bharat, Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakarm, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakaram, role of ASHA workers and other relevant schemes of the government in health sector.

Chief Medical Officer, Anantnag Dr. M.Y Zagoo appealed to the people to register for Ayushman Bharat -Sehat card. He asked parents to be vigilant and look out for symptoms and behaviours typical of drug addiction, to save the youth from the menace. He said community participation is key for the success of the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign.

Various nodal departments like Agriculture, Horticulture, Rural Development, Education and ICDS used the platform over the five day period for public awareness and showcasing their achievements. Seminars on National Education Policy-2020 and POSHAN Abhiyan were also organised, respectively, on the 3rd and 4th day of the exhibition. The participating nodal departments were felicitated during the closing ceremony.

On the concluding day students and registered cultural parties also spread the message of peace, communal harmony and national integration through their performances.

Field Publicity Officer, CBC, Shahid Mohammad Lone informed that similar outreach programs will be organised by the Bureau in Pulwama, Budgam, Srinagar, Ganderbal and Kupwara districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the coming months.