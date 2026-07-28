Anant University Concludes Project to Preserve Kashmiri Sufiana Mausiqi







Srinagar: Anant National University, in collaboration with Tulkul Arts and Media Collective, has successfully concluded a year-long project aimed at reviving, documenting and preserving the rich tradition of Kashmiri Sufiana Mausiqi.

The initiative combined documentation, collaborative workshops, instrument-making and performance training to safeguard not only the musical tradition but also the craftsmanship and knowledge systems associated with it.

As part of the project, design students from Anant National University received hands-on training from master artisans in the traditional craft of making the Kashmiri Santoor. Additionally, five trainees from Kashmir were trained in Santoor making and introduced to the fundamentals of Sufiana Mausiqi, including vocal music and traditional instruments.

The project also documented traditional craftsmanship, musical repertoire, oral histories and performance practices, creating a valuable resource for future researchers, students, artisans and cultural practitioners.

The initiative comes at a significant time as the Jammu and Kashmir Government has sought UNESCO’s recognition of Kashmiri Sufiana Mausiqi as an Intangible Cultural Heritage. The project complements these efforts by preserving traditional knowledge while nurturing a new generation of artisans and musicians.

Nationally acclaimed Sufiana Mausiqi artist and project master trainer Manzoor Ul Haq said the programme was the first of its kind to integrate documentation, instrument-making and performance training under one initiative. He said it had inspired young learners to embrace the centuries-old tradition and would help preserve the region’s musical heritage for future generations.

The project concluded with the publication of a comprehensive report documenting the traditional process of making the Kashmiri Santoor, along with detailed records of musical traditions, craftsmanship and collaborative learning. The publication is expected to serve as a lasting reference for students, researchers and practitioners while reflecting Anant National University’s commitment to preserving India’s intangible cultural heritage through design-led research and education.