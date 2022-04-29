Jammu, April 29: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu proposes to open an Off-Campus at Ladakh.

A delegation led by Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, met R. K. Mathur, Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory, Ladakh, and Tashi Gayalson, Chairman/Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh (Hill Council). Dr. Pankaj. K. Agarwal, Associate Professor, and Chairperson, Executive Education, and Dr. Prateek Jain, Associate Professor, IIM Jammu were part of the delegation.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu said, “We at IIM Jammu are interested to open an off-campus at Ladakh. IIM Jammu being an Institute of national importance can significantly contribute to providing counseling, training, and handholding support to the Ladakhi youth for setting up MSME units in the primary sector for income generation.”

Ladakh LG appreciated the idea., “I appreciate IIM Jammu’s interest in having an off-campus at Ladakh and will, in turn, suggest a wholesome programme tailored to the needs of Ladakh and its youth that will enable new entrepreneurs to turn economic opportunities into real income,” he said.

Tashi Gyalson, Chairman/CEC, LAHDC Leh expressed concern over local students migrating to different cities. “I instead propose to have such institutes in the U.T of Ladakh that would overcome such challenges and help youth to enhance professional and develop entrepreneurship skills. Having professional skill training institutes like IIM with programmes suitable to the local environment and economic activities would gradually help in building more opportunities for the youth.”

The delegation apprised the Lt. Governor of U.T. Of Ladakh on their ongoing courses, newly introduced dual degree (B.Tech and MBA) with IIT Jammu and MBA (Hospital Administration and Healthcare Management) with AIIMS Jammu and IIT Jammu along with the exemplary “Happiness Programme- Anandam” at the Jammu campus.

They also apprised the Chairman/ CEC, LAHDC Leh (Hill Council) of their proposal to start an Off-Campus of IIM Jammu in Ladakh to promote the growth and development of U.T of Ladakh by taking initiatives in the areas of Incubation and Entrepreneurship, Financial Literacy, Skill Development, Executive Education, Advisory Services, etc