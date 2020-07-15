An appeal from SKIMS: Know how to donate plasma for treating COVID in Kashmir

SKIMS appeals to the recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma for severe or life-threatening COVID-19 Infected Patients. This treatment may save their lives.
Numbers to call if you want to donate plasma
You can Call/WhatsApp on 9419415196, 9622457636, 9419415342, 9797095342, 9419081223.
- You will then be registered for Plasma Donation.
- A doctor from SKIMS will call you and check your suitability.
- Your appointment for plasma donation will be booked if you are found to be suitable for the same.
- You can come to the hospital by your own vehicle or we can arrange the transport facility for you.
- The procedure of donating plasma is of 45 minutes to one hour
- You will be given a certificate of appreciation.
Who can donate plasma
- Those who have had Coronavirus and recovered at least 14 days back.
- Age Criteria: Between the age of 18 and 60
- Weight Criteria: Over 50 kgs
Who cannot donate
- If you have recovered from coronavirus within the last 14 days.
- Women who have been pregnant even once.
- People with diabetes and those who take insulin shots.
- People suffering with hypertension that is uncontrolled.
- Cancer survivors.
- People with chronic kidney, heart, lung, liver diseases or any other immune compromised states.
