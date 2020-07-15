by Monitor News Bureau < 1 min read

An appeal from SKIMS: Know how to donate plasma for treating COVID in Kashmir

SKIMS appeals to the recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma for severe or life-threatening COVID-19 Infected Patients. This treatment may save their lives.

Numbers to call if you want to donate plasma

You can Call/WhatsApp on 9419415196, 9622457636, 9419415342, 9797095342,   9419081223.

 
  • You will then be registered for Plasma Donation.
  • A doctor from SKIMS will call you and check your suitability.
  • Your appointment for plasma donation will be booked if you are found to be suitable for the same.
  • You can come to the hospital by your own vehicle or we can arrange the transport facility for you.
  • The procedure of donating plasma is of 45 minutes to one hour
  • You will be given a certificate of appreciation.

Who can donate plasma

  • Those who have had Coronavirus and recovered at least 14 days back. 
  • Age Criteria: Between the age of 18 and 60
  • Weight Criteria: Over 50 kgs

Who cannot donate

  • If you have recovered from coronavirus within the last 14 days.
  • Women who have been pregnant even once.
  • People with diabetes and those who take insulin shots.
  • People suffering with hypertension that is uncontrolled.
  • Cancer survivors.
  • People with chronic kidney, heart, lung, liver diseases or any other immune compromised states.

