An appeal from SKIMS: Know how to donate plasma for treating COVID in Kashmir

SKIMS appeals to the recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma for severe or life-threatening COVID-19 Infected Patients. This treatment may save their lives.

Numbers to call if you want to donate plasma

You can Call/WhatsApp on 9419415196, 9622457636, 9419415342, 9797095342, 9419081223.

You will then be registered for Plasma Donation.

A doctor from SKIMS will call you and check your suitability.

Your appointment for plasma donation will be booked if you are found to be suitable for the same.

You can come to the hospital by your own vehicle or we can arrange the transport facility for you.

The procedure of donating plasma is of 45 minutes to one hour

You will be given a certificate of appreciation.

Who can donate plasma

Those who have had Coronavirus and recovered at least 14 days back.

Age Criteria: Between the age of 18 and 60

Weight Criteria: Over 50 kgs

Who cannot donate

If you have recovered from coronavirus within the last 14 days.

Women who have been pregnant even once.

People with diabetes and those who take insulin shots.

People suffering with hypertension that is uncontrolled.

Cancer survivors.

People with chronic kidney, heart, lung, liver diseases or any other immune compromised states.