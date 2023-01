Leh: Online booking of tickets for AN-32 Kargil Courier Service will be available for booking from 2.00 pm onwards from 17th January 2023.

The flight is planned on 18th January between Kargil and Srinagar, and on 19th January between Kargil and Jammu.

Passengers may book their online tickets, from the comfort of their homes, on the following website:

http://heliservice.ladakh.gov.in/airforce-plane-booking