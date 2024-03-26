Amul Goes Global: Brand Set to Launch Fresh Milk in the US

Indian dairy brand Amul’s fresh milk will soon be available in the international market, with the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) launching four variants in the United States within a week. According to the brand’s announcement, this initiative is taken to cater to the Indians and the Asian population settled in the US. This also makes it a first-of-its-kind initiative to sell fresh Amul milk outside India. “I am pleased to inform you that Amul shall be launching its fresh milk products in the United States of America,” said Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which operates Amul.

As per a PTI report, GCMMF has tied up with a 108-year-old dairy cooperative in the US, the Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA), to launch fresh milk in the market. The report further reads that while the milk collection and processing will be done by MMPA, GCMMF will do the marketing and branding of Amul fresh milk. However, “the recipe will be ours,” confirms Jayen Mehta.

During the announcement at an annual meeting in Detroit, Jayen Mehta further informed that in the next one week “Amul Taaza, Amul Gold, Amul Shakti, and Amul Slim-n-Trim” are expected to be available in places like New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Washington, Dallas, and Texas among others. Over time, the brand is also looking to launch fresh milk products including paneer, curd, and buttermilk in the US market.

For the uninitiated, GCMMF is already exporting Amul products to more than 50 countries around the world.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)