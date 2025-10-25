Amritsar Haveli Restaurant Opens in Srinagar



Srinagar: Amritsar Haveli Restaurant, one of the most famous and loved vegetarian dining destinations, has officially opened its doors in the heart of the city Bishember Nagar, Munawarabad, Srinagar.

Known for its authentic North Indian vegetarian cuisine and rich Amritsari flavors, the restaurant aims to bring a taste of Punjab’s hospitality and culinary excellence to one of Kashmir’s most popular and scenic tourist locations.

Speaking on the occasion, the owner of Srinagar Amritsar Haveli Restaurant said,

“We are thrilled to introduce the authentic taste of Amritsar to the people and visitors of Srinagar. Our goal is to provide a memorable dining experience that celebrates vegetarian food with a touch of traditional Punjabi warmth.”

The restaurant’s grand opening attracted food lovers, tourists, and locals alike, all eager to experience the famous Amritsari thali, signature lassi, and other vegetarian delicacies that have made Amritsar Haveli a renowned name across North India.

With elegant interiors, family-friendly ambiance, and a commitment to quality, Amritsar Haveli Srinagar promises to become a must-visit destination for vegetarian food enthusiasts.