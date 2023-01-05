Amnesty International has urged footballer Cristiano Ronaldo to speak out over human rights in Saudi Arabia.

“Al Nassr’s signing of Cristiano Ronaldo fits into a wider pattern of sportswashing in Saudi Arabia. It is highly likely that the Saudi authorities will promote Ronaldo’s presence in the country as a means of distracting from the country’s appalling human rights record,” said

Amnesty’s Middle East researcher Dana Ahmed.

“Instead of offering uncritical praise of Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo should use his considerable public platform to draw attention to human rights issues in the country. Saudi Arabia regularly executes people for crimes including murder, rape and drug smuggling,” he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached Saudi Arabia ahead of his grand unveiling before thousands of fans at the Al Nassr club on Tuesday.

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo had reached an agreement to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in a deal worth $75 million per year.

The club made the announcement of the signing on Friday. The 37-year-old will receive $75 million per year, which will make him the highest-paid footballer in history.