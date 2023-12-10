Rumour has it that Amitabh Bachchan has unfollowed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram. Several reports have claimed that Amitabh has unfollowed her after the premiere of The Archies. While News18 Showsha couldn’t confirm if Amitabh Bachchan was following Aishwarya on Instagram in the first place, Big B has shared a cryptic tweet amid these reports. The actor, on Saturday, took to X (previously known as Twitter), and shared a photo from appears to be on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati along with a cryptic caption.

In the photo, Amitabh appeared to be lost in thoughts while the camera photographed him in his candid position. The superstar shared the black and white photo along with the message, “Everything said everything done .. so do the done and done the do ..”

T 4854 – everything said everything done .. so do the done and done the do .. pic.twitter.com/wYrAMetoGo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 8, 2023

Amitabh and the Bachchan family is yet to comment on the rumours of him unfollowing Aishwarya rumours.

Amitabh follows a total number of 74 people on Instagram including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda among others. Aishwarya, on the other hand, only follows husband Abhishek on Instagram. However, several social media users claim that Amitabh and Aishwarya did not follow each other in the first place.

The reports about their social media activity surfaced online just days after the entire Bachchan family happily posed together at the premiere of Agastya Nanda’s debut movie The Archies. In the photos and videos from the star-studded event, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Navya Nanda, along with Navya’s parents Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan were seen posing for the cameras and cheering Agastya on.

Aishwarya was also seen posing with Abhishek and Agastya while teasing the latter about the attention he was getting at the premiere.

