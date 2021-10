Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday visited the family of Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector Parvez Ahmad, who was killed in a militant attack in June this year.

Shah was accompanied by J&K’s lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, minister Dr Jitendra Singh and DGP Dilbagh Singh along with other officials.

“Visited the house of martyred Parvez Ahmad and paid tributes to him. The whole country and I are proud of his bravery. I met his family members,” Shah, who is on a three-day visit to J-K, tweeted. The Union home minister added that Ahmad’s wife has been provided with a government job.

.@JmuKmrPolice के शहीद जवान परवेज अहमद दार के घर जाकर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। मुझे व पूरे देश को उनकी बहादुरी पर गर्व है। उनके परिजनों से भेंट की और उनकी पत्नी को सरकारी नौकरी दी।



मोदी जी ने जो नए J&K की कल्पना की है, उसको साकार करने के लिए J&K पुलिस पूरी तन्मयता से प्रयासरत है। pic.twitter.com/Krv6CNfdJu — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 23, 2021

On June 22, inspector Parvez Ahmad was shot dead by four militants when he was on his way to a mosque in the Menganwaji Nowgam area of Srinagar.

Amit Shah also reviewed the security situation and steps taken to combat militancy in Kashmir Valley in the wake of a spate of attacks on civilians, particularly non-local labourers and minorities. Shah reviewed the security scenario at a meeting held at the Raj Bhawan here and attended by top civil administration officials, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and senior security officials from the Army, CRPF, police and other agencies, officials said.

“The home minister was briefed about the steps taken to eliminate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and counter-infiltration measures taken by the forces,” the officials said.

Shah’s visit to Kashmir comes in the backdrop of 11 civilian killings in the valley in October alone. Five of those killed were labourers from Bihar, while three, including two teachers, belonged to minority communities in Kashmir.

This is Shah’s first visit to Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories on August 5, 2019.

Security was beefed up across Kashmir ahead of Shah’s visit.

Additional deployment of security forces has been made across the valley, especially in the city, the officials said.

Official sources said that 50 companies of additional paramilitary forces are being inducted into the valley in the wake of the recent spate of civilian killings.

(With inputs from agencies)