Jammu, February 10: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to meet all 28 BJP MLAs from Jammu and Kashmir to ensure the fulfillment of the party’s agenda and development across both divisions of the Union Territory. The meeting may take place during his visit to Jammu or in New Delhi if the visit does not materialize.

Reports indicate that Shah has assured Sunil Sharma, the Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA from Paddar, of his commitment to strengthening the party and advancing its development goals in J&K. The BJP, which won 29 seats in the September-October 2024 Assembly elections, now has 28 MLAs following the passing of Nagrota MLA Devender Singh Rana.

Shah is expected to strategize on expanding the BJP’s influence in the region and ensuring the effective implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs). He has directed Sunil Sharma to ensure adherence to the Indian Constitution in the upcoming budget session of the J&K Legislature, which begins on March 3. This will be the first budget session of the UT, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presenting the 2025-26 budget.

Addressing security concerns, Shah reassured Sharma that the government is formulating a strong policy to combat the drug menace, which is linked to terrorism financing. He also reviewed the law-and-order situation in J&K, emphasizing strict measures to maintain peace. Additionally, the Village Defence Guards (VDGs) will be further strengthened with advanced weaponry to counter terrorism.

Sharma also raised concerns over the recent attack on an ex-serviceman’s family in Kulgam, urging the Home Minister to ensure their rehabilitation and education.

By-elections for two Assembly seats, Budgam and Nagrota, are expected to be held in March or April. Furthermore, five MLAs—two women, two Kashmiri Pandits (one of whom is a woman), and one PoJK refugee—are yet to be nominated by the Lieutenant Governor. Elections for J&K’s four vacant Rajya Sabha seats, unfilled since February 2021, are also anticipated soon.