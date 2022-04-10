AHMEDABAD: Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a border viewing point, on the lines of Wagha-Atari Border of Punjab, at Nadabet in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on Sunday, officials said.

“Under the Seema Darshan Project, Nadabet, located on the India-Pakistan border, is being developed as a tourist attraction destination at a cost of ₹125 crore by the state tourism department,” Alok Pandey, managing director of Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd told Hindustan Times.

Along with Shah, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and state tourism minister Purnesh Modi will also be present at the event.

The project was initiated with the objective of giving the citizens of the nation an opportunity to see firsthand the life style of the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel who are constantly protecting their motherland, as well as to observe their living conditions, their duties and their patriotism, Pandey said.

One of the key attractions of the place will be the daily parade by BSF soldiers, he added.

Tourists will also be able to see various weapons of Indian Army and BSF such as surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, T-55 tanks, artillery guns, torpedoes, wing drop tanks and MiG-27 aircraft at Nadabet.

The Nadabet Seema Darshan Project is projected as the first state-of-the-art BSF project in the country, which will illustrate the origins, development and role of BSF in the wars as well as the achievements of the heroes who have made supreme sacrifices for the country.

A 30-feet high T-Junction Pillar, adorned by murals depicting the border protectors in action, is the centrepiece of the Seema Darshan Complex that has been set up.

Another monument called ‘Ajay Prahari’ has been erected in memory of the heroic soldiers who sacrificed their lives while protecting the nation. The Indian national flag has been hoisted at a height of 40 feet here.

Six galleries of the museum space are aimed to give an insight into the geographic and demographic attributes of Nadabet and its proximity to the international border of Gujarat. At the same time, it will also shed light on challenges offered by the toughest border terrains, officials said.