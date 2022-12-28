Union Home Minister Amit Shah will convene high-level meetings on Wednesday evening to discuss development, security and other matters related to Leh-Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting on Leh-Ladakh will take place at 3 pm and that of Jammu and Kashmir at around 4 pm, ANI quoted sources privy to the development.

The Lieutenant Governors of Leh Ladakh and Jammu Kashmir,

R K Mathur and Manoj Sinha, will attend the meetings to be held in the North Block office of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the two UTs will also be present in the meeting. Representatives from the CRPF, BSF officers, J&K police officers, IB chief and the RAW chief will also attend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meetings come as Jammu witnessed an encounter between militants and police on Wednesday, following which four militants were killed in the gunfire.

Meanwhile, other sources claim that the meeting will also discuss operations against terrorists in Jammu, recent drone activities from across the borders and targeted killing and attacks on Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir.

There are also speculations that both the UTs will be advised to take essential steps in the wake of the Covid threat. The UTs will also be suggested to boost their medical items and procure them as per needs and circulate messages in all the village surveillance committees for being active.