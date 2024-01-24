Jammu, Jan 23: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will virtually handover appointment letters to newly recruited youth, including Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) officers, compassionate appointees under erstwhile SRO-43, and launch e-buses, among some other projects from New Delhi, on January 25.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officers of the administration will join the function at Jammu Convention Centre.

The function scheduled for noon will also be addressed by the Home Minister, official sources said.

Shah was scheduled to visit Jammu on January 9 for the inauguration and lay the foundation stone for projects running into thousands of crores, launch e-buses, and review the security and development scenarios of Jammu and Kashmir, but had to defer his visit due to bad weather conditions.

Sources said Shah will launch 75 e-buses for Jammu virtually from New Delhi in the function on January 25. He will also hand over appointment letters to newly recruited JKAS officers and compassionate appointees of SRO-43.

After a virtual function by Shah, the job letters will be physically distributed among the youth.

The youth will be present at the Jammu Convention Centre and will be addressed by the Home Minister. Besides the Lieutenant Governor, senior officers of the civil administration will also join the function at the JCC.

It will be a long wait for the compassionate appointees under SRO-43. The General Administration Department (GAD) has already issued nearly 1,000 orders under SRO-43. Nearly 2000 cases were pending under the SRO, and the government has been directed to clear all deserving cases as of January 1, 2023, when the new Compassionate Appointments Rules come into force.

“It will be a dream come true for the JKAS officers, who will also get job letters from Amit Shah virtually,” the sources said.

The Home Minister will also virtually inaugurate 75 small e-buses of 9 metres in length, after which these vehicles will offer intercity services by running within Jammu city and its peripheries to serve the local public.

The e-bus service is being started in Jammu under the Smart City Project, and these buses are brought on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) with TATA, which will run these buses for Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) for 12 years and will get paid only the cost per km of distance these vehicles travel.

Initially, only two-three routes shall be taken by these e-vehicles, among which are Bari Brahamana to Bantalab and Janipur to Chatha. Twenty-five big e-buses with 12-meter length will run intra-city to Katra, Kathua, and Udhampur towns, and the shipment of these vehicles will reach Jammu shortly.

During his January 9 visit, Shah was also scheduled to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, and development works in the UT besides inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of multi-crore projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now expected to visit Jammu and Kashmir after the Parliament session concludes on February 9 for the inauguration of several projects including the highest railway bridge in the world in Reasi district, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Vijaypur Samba, the Devika Rejuvenation Project at Udhampur, IIM Jammu and various other works. He is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for several new projects in the Union Territory during his one-day visit.

Sources said the date of the visit will be finalised shortly.

Parliament’s Vote-on-Account (VoA) session is scheduled to be held from January 31 to February 9. President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint session of Parliament on January 31, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the VoA on February 1. The VoA for Jammu and Kashmir will also be presented in the same Parliament session.

