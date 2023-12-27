Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed a preference for the former Left rule in West Bengal over Mamata Banerjee’s leadership, citing alleged issues of illegal migration and cow smuggling. Shah emphasized the BJP’s necessity to secure victory in Bengal to address these concerns during a closed-door party meeting in Kolkata. The party later shared visuals of his speech.

“Compared to Didi’s governance, people here believe the Communist rule in Bengal was more favorable,” Shah remarked, alluding to the CPI(M)’s 34-year tenure in West Bengal from 1977 to 2011.

Referring to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by her popular nickname ‘Didi’ (meaning sister), which holds significance in the country’s political landscape, Shah made these remarks.

Additionally, Shah reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), dismissing Mamata Banerjee’s attempts to create confusion surrounding the new citizenship law.

The CAA, enacted in 2019, aims to provide Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighboring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress has staunchly opposed the CAA, a stance that, according to Bengal BJP leaders, has played a significant role in bolstering the BJP’s presence in the state.

With Lok Sabha elections approaching, the BJP is actively seeking substantial gains in Bengal, the stronghold of the Trinamool Congress. Shah expressed confidence in the BJP’s potential to secure over 35 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal this time.

Expressing determination to establish a BJP-led government in West Bengal following the upcoming assembly polls, Shah emphasized the potential end to issues like infiltration, cow smuggling, and the provision of citizenship to persecuted individuals through the CAA.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP secured 18 significant seats and now aims to surpass its own record to challenge the Trinamool ahead of the 2026 state elections.

The party highlighted social media as the primary platform for engaging with voters this time around.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)