Amit Shah Reviews Rajouri Flood Situation, Speaks to LG Sinha, CM Omar

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to review the flood situation in Rajouri district following heavy overnight rainfall that triggered flash floods and widespread damage in several areas.

During the telephonic conversations, the Home Minister took stock of the prevailing situation, ongoing rescue and relief operations, and the measures being undertaken by the administration to safeguard the affected population.

Amit Shah assured both the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister that the Central Government stands firmly with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and will extend all possible assistance to ensure the safety, security and welfare of those affected by the floods.

He also directed that all necessary support be provided to the Union Territory administration to effectively deal with the situation and minimize the impact of the natural calamity.

Heavy overnight rainfall has caused flash floods, landslides and extensive damage to public infrastructure and private property in parts of Rajouri district, prompting rescue agencies and the civil administration to launch relief operations in the affected areas.

The administration has appealed to the public to remain vigilant, follow official advisories and avoid venturing into vulnerable areas until the weather conditions improve.