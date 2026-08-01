Amit Shah Presents Lokmanya Tilak National Award to NSA Ajit Doval

Pune: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday presented the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award to National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at a ceremony in Pune, recognising his outstanding contribution to India’s national security, strategic affairs, and public service.

The Tilak Smarak Trust, which instituted the award, selected Doval in recognition of his decades-long service in strengthening India’s security framework and safeguarding the country’s national interests through his distinguished career in intelligence and strategic policymaking.

An 81-year-old veteran intelligence officer and security strategist, Doval has handled several high-profile assignments in some of India’s most sensitive regions, including Mizoram, Sikkim, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. He also served in key diplomatic roles at Indian missions in Islamabad and London, making significant contributions to India’s foreign policy and national security.

Doval is India’s longest-serving National Security Advisor and has played a crucial role in shaping the country’s security architecture. He has also served as India’s Special Representative for the India-China boundary talks and is widely credited for his diplomatic role during efforts to resolve the Doklam standoff, besides contributing to several critical national security initiatives.

The Lokmanya Tilak National Award, instituted in 1983 by the Tilak Smarak Trust, is presented annually on August 1, the death anniversary of freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the nation’s progress, development, and public service.

The first recipient of the prestigious honour was noted socialist leader S. M. Joshi. Over the years, the award has been conferred upon several eminent personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh, and Indira Gandhi, former President Pranab Mukherjee, and veteran leader Sharad Pawar.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah paid floral tributes to legendary Marathi poet, renowned social reformer, and pioneer of Dalit literature Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe on the occasion of his birth anniversary during his visit to Pune.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, along with several ministers, local leaders, and dignitaries, joined Shah at the Sarasbaug area to offer floral tributes at Sathe’s statue.

Born on August 1, 1920, Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe is remembered as one of Maharashtra’s most influential social reformers, celebrated folk poet, and a pioneering voice of Dalit literature whose literary works and social message continue to inspire generations across India.