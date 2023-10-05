SRINAGAR: Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday honoured Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar with the ‘Excellence in Investigation’ award at a ceremony held in New Delhi.

The police officer known for his investigative acumen and calibre received the award at the Anti-terrorism Conference at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi.

Balwal, an IPS of 2012 batch officer of Manipur cadre, has served in different capacities so far and been instrumental in cracking several high-profile cases including the Pulwama militant attack, which left over 40 CRPF personnel killed.

Notably, the officer has been prematurely repatriated to his home cadre Manipur recently amid the prevailing situation in the state.

