Amit Shah praises women’s support for PM Modi, criticizes Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Shakti’ remark

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday responded to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Shakti’ remarks and said that the Congress leader knows nor respects our tradition.

Speaking at the Network 18 Rising Bharat Summit 2024, Amit Shah said that the women of the country stand like a rock with PM Modi

“He (Rahul Gandhi) does not know what he is doing. Women power in this country stands like a rock with PM Modi. Nari Shakti has decided that this time they will show Rahul Gandhi their true strength in the elections. Rahul Gandhi neither knows nor respects our traditions. Maa Shakti has been considered the greatest power in our country for thousands of years. There can be no greater blessing than the blessings of a mother and no greater affection than the affection of a sister,” he said.

“The policy of Congress is that this country should be divided into two parts, South India and North India. But Rahul need not worry, now BJP is so powerful that Congress will not be able to divide the country for the second time. We will not let the country break into pieces” he added.

Further, speaking on the Electoral Bonds, the Union Home Minister pointed out that the BJP has received Rs 6,200 crore, while Indi Alliance has also received more than Rs 6,200 crore.

“There is an allegation against us that we have received a lot of donations, this is false. We have received Rs 6,200 crore. Whereas Indi Alliance led by Rahul Baba has received more than Rs 6,200 crore. While we have 303 seats, we have governments in 17 states, but how many seats does the Indi Alliance have?” he asked.

Shah also asserted that after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, swift action was taken against black money.

“Out of all the properties attached by ED, only 5 per cent belong to people associated with political parties, the rest belong to people with black money. Although the properties that have been confiscated are of people associated with political parties and are also black money, but they want that no action should be taken against them,” Amit Shah said.

He also emphasized that whoever commits corruption will face strict action and will go to jail.

“Rs 51 crores are received from Mamata’s minister’s house, Rs 355 crores are received from the Congress MP’s house and they say that no action should be taken. Can Rahul Baba tell the people of the country where this money is going to go? They should answer this,” he added.

The Union Home Minister further added that the BJP’s target in the Lok Sabha polls is to cross 400 seats. And this goal will be achieved because for the first time a Prime Minister is fulfilling the hopes, aspirations and dreams of the people of India.

“Opposition ‘loves’ Modi ji very much! Whenever the elections approach, they start abusing and attacking Modi ji more and more. But since 2001, it has been a record that the more they abuse him, the more strongly and beautifully the ‘Lotus’ blooms! This time also, the same will be repeated,” he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)