Amit Shah hails PM after all schools, Anganwadis in J&K get tap drinking water connections

New Delhi, August 19: After all schools and Anganwadi centres in Jammu and Kashmir got tap drinking water connection, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the union territory is becoming synonymous with peace and prosperity.

Shah expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for ensuring a timely supply of pure drinking water to all schools and Anganwadi centres in Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Home Minister said, “Under the leadership of Modi ji, J&K is becoming synonymous with peace and prosperity. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat ji for ensuring a timely supply of pure drinking water from the tap to all schools and Anganwadi centres in J&K.”

“The earlier governments kept the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir deprived of development for decades and only cared for their families. Modi ji started a new era of development here and connected the poor citizens with the mainstream. As a result, today Jammu and Kashmir is progressing in every field,” he added.

According to the central government, all 22,422 schools and 23,926 Anganwadi centres are now facilitated with clean tap water supply.