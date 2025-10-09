Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Review Meeting on J&K in Delhi

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to assess the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

As pwr news agency Kashmir News Corner — KNC, The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, J&K Police Chief Nalin Prabhat, CRPF Director General GP Singh, BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary, along with other senior officials from the Centre and the Union Territory administration.

During the session, officials reviewed the security situation in the Pir Panjal region and evaluated ongoing developmental projects across the Union Territory. Sources said the last similar review meeting was held on September 1, chaired by the Home Minister.

Shah stressed a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and instructed all security agencies to remain vigilant, coordinated, and proactive to ensure the complete elimination of terrorist networks from the region, officials added.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, continuous operations have been underway to dismantle terror networks, while the administration is also focused on restoring normalcy in tourism and other economic activities in the Union Territory.