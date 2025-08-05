Amit Shah becomes longest-serving Home Minister

NEW DELHI: Amit Shah on Tuesday became the longest-serving Union Home Minister in India’s history, overtaking the record held by BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani.

Shah has completed 2,258 days (approximately 6 years and 68 days) in the role since his first appointment on May 30, 2019. The milestone coincided with August 5 — the same date he announced the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, ending Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

Before Shah, Advani held the record with 2,256 days in office from March 1998 to May 2004. Congress leader Govind Ballabh Pant served 6 years and 56 days between 1955 and 1961.

After serving as Home Minister from 2019 to June 9, 2024, Shah was reappointed on June 10, continuing in the role. He also serves as India’s first Cooperation Minister and was formerly the Home Minister of Gujarat and BJP National President.

At a recent NDA meeting, PM Narendra Modi praised Shah’s contributions and congratulated him on the historic milestone. Shah’s tenure has been marked by major internal security reforms under Modi’s leadership.