Amit Shah Assures Full Support to J&K After Speaking With Omar

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and reviewed the situation arising out of the recent heavy rainfall across the Union Territory.

According to officials, the Home Minister took stock of the prevailing situation following widespread rainfall and its impact in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the telephonic conversation, Shah assured the Chief Minister of all possible assistance from the Central Government to deal with the situation and support relief and restoration efforts wherever required.

The assurance comes as several districts have witnessed damage to roads, infrastructure and private property due to heavy rains, flash floods and cloudburst incidents over the past two days, prompting rescue and restoration operations by the administration.

Officials said the Centre is closely monitoring the situation and remains in touch with the Jammu and Kashmir administration.