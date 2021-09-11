AMIE exam commences at IEI Srinagar

Srinagar: AMIE (Associate Membership, Institution of Engineers India) examinations commenced from today, at The Institution of Engineers (India) J&K Centre, Church Lane, Sonwarbagh, Srinagar.

More than 50 candidates appeared in the AMIE examination at IEI J&K State Centre, Srinagar, today. The exam was supervised by a team of Invigilators headed by Er. Aijaz Ahmed Mir, Associate Professor, National Institute of Technology Srinagar, as Officer-in-charge.

In order to ensure free and fair examinations, CCTV cameras were also installed at the Centre. The examination centre was inspected by Er. Aamir Ali, Chairman, IEI J&K State Centre and Er. M. Aaquib Sultana Waheed Deva, Honorary Secretary. The examination will continue till 17th of September, 2021.

All COVID Appropriate Guidelines and SOPs were adhered to, including proper spacing in seating, providing facemasks to all candidates, screening their temperature, with digital thermometers, on arrival at the exam centres. Hand sanitizers were also provided and kept available. The exam centre was sanitized by teams from Srinagar Municipal Corporation and security and frisking arrangements were put in place by District Administration Srinagar and District Police, Srinagar.

AMIE certificate is achieved by qualifying in the examinations conducted by IEI, which entails passing Section A, Section B examinations, Project Work and Laboratory Experiments of the Institution.

Government of India has recognized passing of Sections A & B of AMIE examinations, conducted by IEI as equivalent to a Bachelor’s Degree, in the appropriate branch of engineering of the recognized Universities in India, as notified in the Gazette of India, Part 1, Section 1, dated 11, 2006. Since 1928, AMIE has been deemed equivalent by the Association of Indian Universities and the Union Public Service Commission to Undergraduate Degree in Engineering.

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development considers AMIE qualification as equivalent to a B.E./B. Tech degree awarded by a recognized Indian University. It is also recognized by the Foreign Credential Service of America as equivalent to a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering.