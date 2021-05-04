Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, KU likely to conduct semester, college exams online

Srinagar: In view of overwhelming rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Kashmir (KU) is likely to conduct pending semester and college exams online.

Top officials of the KU said that the varsity is likely to conduct the pending exams online in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The official said that in this regard a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Dean Academic Affairs with controller of examinations and chief coordinator of Choice Based Credit System.

“We are waiting for the approval of Vice Chancellor to conduct the exams online,” the official said—(KNO)