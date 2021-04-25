Amid raging pandemic, Central University of Kashmir to conduct exams tomorrow; students aghast

Srinagar: At a time when the surge in Covid-19 cases has shaken every sphere of life, exams being postponed, schools and colleges being shut, and Corona Curfew being enforced, the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) has decided to go ahead with the exams much to the discomfiture of students whose repeated appeals to defer the same are proving a far cry.

The University has already issued a date sheet for students pursuing Integrated BSc, MSc in Physics and Zoology.

Physics students of 1st Semester are supposed to appear in the examination from Monday (April 26) while exams for 8th Semester students for Zoology will begin from April 29.

“We are under extreme stress. The Vice Chancellor is adamant to conduct the examination at this stage when people are scared of venturing out from their houses. Students have to come from every nook and cranny and besides there are no facilities at the Universities that could save us from this lethal virus. Believe me, no sanitization or fumigation have been done inside the Varsity,” a group of students said.

They said when everything is online why there is so much urgency to conduct off line examination.

“Hostels are shut, University transport is unavailable, students are at their homes and still they are being forced to visit the University,” the students said.

Pertinently, University of Kashmir postponed all its offline PG and UG examinations till May 2, 2021 in view of the prevailing circumstances, even as it decided that the main campus shall continue to remain closed till April 28.

One of the students said that incumbent VC wants to get awards and rewards by sending a message that despite surge in Covid-19 cases, he managed to conduct the examination.

“The VC visits the Varsity rarely in this pandemic and on the cost of students, he wants to reap the benefits,” the students said.

VC Central University of Kashmir Prof Mehrajuddin was not available for the comments.

Efforts to contact him didn’t materialize. (KNT)