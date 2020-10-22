Amid Indo-China standoff, polling begins for 26-member LAHDC in Leh

Srinagar: Braving cold, a large number of voters thronged the polling booths as Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) polls got underway in Leh on Thursday.

This is the first elections after the Centre granted Union Territory status to Ladakh

The voting began at 8 am and will end at 4 pm. Officials said the number of voters thronging to polling booths swelled after 10 pm when temperature saw an improvement in the region.

An official said a ‘good’ voting percentage is being reported from the constituencies, which he said will go up by noon.

Authorities have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure free and fair elections. Given the tension on borders with China, security deployment has been enhanced in the entire district.

Officials said the authorities have already put in arrangement to ensure proper adherence to Covid-19 Standard Operation Procedures (SOP).

LAHDC polls are witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling BJP, Congress, and Aam Admi Party (AAP).

NC and PDP have stayed away from the polls. Both parties have not cited any reason for boycott.

A total number of 94 candidates are contesting the elections. There are 89,776 voters in Leh. Of them 45,025 are women. 294 polling stations have been established in 26 constituencies.