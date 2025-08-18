Amid inclement weather, officials rule out flood threat in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 18: The authorities on Monday said that water level in the Jhelum and its tributaries is being closely monitored, and there is no immediate flood threat in the Valley.

An official said, there is currently no flood risk in Jammu and Kashmir, and water level is far below danger mark.

According to the latest gauge readings, the river Jhelum stands at: Sangam (21’/25′) = 1.89 ft; Pampore (4.5/5.0) = (-)0.59 m; Munshi Bagh (18’/21′) = 4.47 ft; Asham (14.0’/16.5) = 3.69 ft.

For tributaries, the data shows: Vishow Nallah at Khudwani (7.75/8.50) = 2.44 m; Rambiyara Nallah at Wachi (5.4/5.7) = (-)0.36 m; Lidder Nallah at Batkoot (1.5/1.65) = 0.17 m; Doodhganga Nallah at Barzulla (3.65/3.8) = 0.60 m; Sindh Nallah at Doderhama (3.65/3.9) = 0.75 m.

Meanwhile, independent weather forecaster Faizan Arif Keng also ruled out any possibility of a major flood situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“There is no flood threat in either the Kashmir or Jammu region. Overall rainfall will remain moderate, though a few pockets may witness intense showers capable of triggering flash floods,” Faizan told.

He added cloud formations are currently developing over north Pakistan, where much of the precipitation is expected, though parts of Jammu and Kashmir are also likely to receive considerable rainfall.

“Some models indicate that areas around Bandipora, Ganderbal and Srinagar may experience high-intensity showers by tomorrow morning. Hence, while intense showers or flash floods cannot be completely ruled out, they will remain highly localized,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) issued an advisory to ensure the safety of students and staff amid the prevailing weather conditions.

“In light of recent cloudburst incidents, all Chief Education Officers and Heads of Institutions are directed to implement Standard Operating Procedures to ensure the safety of students and staff,” the advisory reads.

The DSEK has directed schools located near rivers, streams, and lakes to stay on high alert, prepare evacuation plans, monitor water levels, and maintain close coordination with disaster management authorities.

It further warned that any failure to comply with these directions will be treated as a serious lapse, with accountability fixed on the concerned Head of Institution—(KNO)