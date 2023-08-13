Srinagar: The Kashmir police chief Vijay Kumar Sunday said that three-tier security grid has been put in place for the smooth conduct of Independence Day function while drone surveillance and aerial recee will be part of the new security measures.

“Three tier security grid has been put in place for the smooth Independence Day function in Srinagar and elsewhere in Kashmir. There will be drone surveillance of the venue and aerial recee will also be conducted through special equipment,” said Kumar, who the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, while talking to reporters on the sidelines of full-dress rehearsal function at highly fortified Baskshi Stadium.

He said all arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of all I-Day functions. Asked that it was after a long time that Independence Day function will be held at Bakshi Stadium, the ADGP Kumar said that Bakshi Stadium was a much better venue than the SK Stadium. “Here we have a proper parking facility and accommodation facility. People should come in large numbers to participate in I-Day function,” he said.

The ADGP traffic moment has been taken care off and traffic will play on the routes as per advisory. KNO