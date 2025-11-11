Amid Cold, voting begins for Budgam bypoll

Budgam: Amid sub-zero temperatures, voting begins for the much-anticipated Budgam by-election that will decide the fate of 17 candidates.Voters have formed long queues outside several polling stations across the constituency with first-time voters also waiting to exercise their right to franchise.

Several first-time voters said they believe their vote can bring the much-needed change and usher in real leadership and progress.

“We shouldn’t miss our vote—it holds massive power to fulfil our basic needs,” said a young voter at a polling station.

Polling began at 7:00 am and will continue till 6:00 pm under tight security arrangements across all polling stations.