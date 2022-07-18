Leaving behind a bitter legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard, actor Johnny Depp tried his hand at music and released his first album with English rocker Jeff Beck.

The 13-track album 18, on which Depp sings and plays guitar, features mainly covers, and so far it has been critically panned.

It’s a record unlikely to figure prominently in the repertoire of Beck, the 78-year-old former member of The Yardbirds.

The album includes renditions of Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’ and John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’, as well as the Velvet Underground classic, ‘Venus In Furs’.

The choice to include a song focused on sadomasochism might seem bizarre to some, given the ultra-mediatized trial centered on alleged domestic abuse between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor best known for her role in Aquaman.

The album includes a song the 59-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star penned himself, ‘This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr’.

“Erased by the same world that made her a star / Spun out of beauty, trapped by its web,” Depp sings of Lamarr, who secluded herself in the final years of her life.