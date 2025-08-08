Amazon, Walmart, Target Halt Orders From India After Trump’s Tariff

Major US retailers—including Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Gap—have paused fresh orders from India after President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, sources told NDTV Profit.

Exporters say they’ve received formal communication from American buyers asking them to hold apparel and textile shipments until further notice. The issue? Buyers aren’t willing to share the additional cost burden and expect Indian exporters to absorb the hike themselves.

With tariffs pushing overall costs up by 30–35%, exporters fear a collapse in US-bound shipments—possibly by as much as 40–50%. That could wipe out an estimated $4–5 billion in export value.

Companies like Welspun Living, Indo Count, Trident, and Gokaldas Exports, which depend on the US for up to 70% of their sales, now face serious disruption.