Agriculture Department Jammu has decided to collaborate with Amazon Fresh for the marketing of local produce.

In this regard, a meeting of Department of Agriculture Jammu was Friday held with Amazon Fresh Team which came all the way from Bengaluru. Director Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Jammu, K. K. Sharma chaired the meeting held here at Krishi Bhawan.

A threadbare discussion was held to explore the possibility of marketing of local speciality agri-products & off-season vegetables in Jammu Province.

The Director Agriculture underscored that such an initiative will pave the way towards providing market linkage to the local farmers for direct sale of their produce at remunerative prices. The farmers will get the opportunity to be part of the big food chain, he added.

Amazon Fresh Team evinced keen interest in Fruit & Vegetable assortment available in Jammu with the motive of expanding network in North India. Team said that they are looking forward to the opening of a Collection/Procurement Centre in Jammu Province by next year.

It was decided that before the start of the summer season a Collection/Procurement Centre shall be opened in the cluster areas with the Joint Efforts of Agriculture Department and Amazon Fresh.

Those present on the occasion included Joint Director Inputs, A.S. Reen; Joint Director Marketing, Mahesh Verma; Technical Officer Sanjeev Khajuria and those from Amazon Fresh included Category leader Rajesh Prasad; Head of F&V, Vivek Dhawan; Head F&V Compliance Dr. Shashin Shobhane, Head F&V Supply Chain Sujay Hegde.