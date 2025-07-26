Amazon debuts affordable Kindle Colorsoft and first-ever Kids Edition

Amazon has unveiled its budget-friendly Kindle Colorsoft lineup, including a special Kids Edition for young readers. The new 16GB Kindle Colorsoft offers a high-contrast colour display, warm lighting, fast page turns, and weeks-long battery life—ideal for enjoying comics, graphic novels, and colourful book covers at an affordable price.

Enhanced Colour Features

Readers can now highlight text in yellow, orange, blue, and pink, and use the new Page Color tool to invert black-and-white pages based on lighting needs. The Kindle store and library also now display book covers in full colour.

Kindle Colorsoft Kids Edition

Designed for children, this edition includes a year of Amazon Kids+, a sturdy illustrated case (available in Fantasy River or Starlight Reading), and a two-year worry-free guarantee. It delivers a distraction-free environment for reading books and comics.

Prices & Offers