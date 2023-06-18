Srinagar, Jun 18: Terming Amarnath Yatra a symbol of welfare of humanity and upliftment of all sections of society, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the pilgrimage is also linked to local economy and employment opportunities here.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, wrote; “Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is starting from 1st July. This pilgrimage is also a symbol of the welfare of humanity, upliftment of all sections of the society and exchange of new ideas. Local economy and employment opportunities are also linked to this Yatra (sic.).”

In a subsequent tweet, the LG wrote; “Since ages, the entire society, followers of all sects, come together to welcome the devotees from different parts of the country. Active participation of all the citizens will definitely make this year’s Yatra and festivity of culture and spirituality successful (sic.)”.