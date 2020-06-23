Amarnath Yatra: LG reviews preparedness, decision in ‘due course of time’

Jammu: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Girish Chandra Murmu, Lieutenant Governor J&K and Chairman, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) has reviewed the preparedness for Amarnath Yatra.

A government spokesperson Tuesday said that though the decision regarding Yatra “shall be taken appropriately in due course of time”, the LG insisted to make sure all basic preparations including Health, infrastructure, ration/LPG supply, power, drinking water, security arrangements, telecommunication, Disaster management etc.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor was briefed by Bipul Pathak, CEO, SASB that the camp at Holy Cave is already established and the snow clearance work is completed. The Base Camp Baltal and the Neelgrath helipad are likely to be ready within next week. CEO further informed that the SASB is making arrangements for the live telecast of the morning and evening Aarti with Doordarshan.

Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisor to the Lt Governor gave a detailed presentation on arrangements done by various departments. He informed that the 80% work on Baltal track is done. Five out of seven bridges are launched, verification of service providers by Police has been done and they are ready to be deployed. A new helipad at Lower Cave (1.2 km short of the Holy Cave) is being constructed by Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA) for which the Lt Governor asked to get it ready by 30th June, 2020.

Khan further informed the meeting that the requisite arrangements by various line departments are underway and the ground level staff will be mobilized within couple of days.

B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary added on and asked the SASB and Tourism Department (nodal departments for the Yatra) to put in place all the facilities/ arrangements required for the Yatra.

The Lieutenant Governor further directed that all the rituals with morning and evening Pooja/ Arti shall take place at the Holy Cave with effect from 5th July (Vyas Poornima) to 3rd August (Raksha Bandhan). He exhorted upon all the officers to put in their best efforts to make the arrangements ready for the Yatra and appreciated the work already done.

The meeting was attended by B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department; Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Bipul Pathak, CEO, SASB; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to Government, Home Department; and Anup Kumar Soni, Additional CEO, SASB.