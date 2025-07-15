Amarnath Yatra hits 2L in 11 days

Srinagar, July 14: The number of pilgrims who undertook the Amarnath Yatra this year crossed the two-lakh mark on Sunday.

“More than 17,000 pilgrims on Sunday paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, taking the total number of yatris to 2,00,063,” officials said here.

A total of 17,317 pilgrims performed ‘darshan’ at the 3,800-metre-high holy cave shrine on Sunday, the officials said.

They said the yatris included 12,210 males, 4,202 females, 264 children, 103 sadhus, 18 sadhvis, six transgenders, and 514 security forces personnel.

The annual yatra started on July 3 and will culminate on August 9, the officials added.