Amarnath Yatra: DHSK visits Pahalgam base camp, reviews arrangements

Srinagar: To take firsthand appraisal of the ongoing Yatra arrangements, Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather on Sunday visited Pahalgam base camp to oversee the healthcare arrangements and logistics.

The visit was aimed at making the health department prepared for ensuing yatra as and when the same is announced by the government.

A spokesperson of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir said the director visited Pahalgam base camp and took a review meeting of all the arrangements with Deputy CMO Anantnag, BMO Saller and Medical Officers Pahalgam about the healthcare arrangements.

The director visited Pahalgam hospital where he directed the concerned officials to start operation theatre and also renovate the hospital at the earliest.

He also visited the Yatra store and took review of all the logistics and infrastructure related to yatra.

The director said that whatever deficiencies are there should be requisitioned immediately and all arrangements should be ready before the commencement of the annual Yatra.

Dr Mushtaq also directed that a 6 bedded Covid care facility should be created at NTPHC Pahalgam as well as at Chandanwadi in order to ensure that Yatris don’t face any problem.

The director also paid a visit to Chandanwadi base camp where he inspected and took stock of all the healthcare logistics.

He said they have kept available all Covid facilities including Covid testing besides other diagnostic tests.

The director also directed that additional staff should be deployed at Chandanwadi and Pahalgam base camps.

He also instructed that arrangements should be made for Covid vaccination of the people as well.