After two years, the Amarnath yatra will resume this year. It remained suspended for two consecutive years due to Covid-19. The administration of Jammu and Kashmir has already started making arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) headed by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha had suspended the 45 days long pilgrimage in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19. The pilgrimage was also cut short a year earlier in 2019 when pilgrims and tourists were asked to move out of J&K in August when Article 370 was abrogated.

The authorities expect that the footfall of pilgrims would be higher this year. The top brass of the Army, Police, BSF, CRPF and intelligence agencies has taken stock of the security situation, particularly in south Kashmir where Amarnath yatra is held.

Divisional commissioners of Jammu and the Kashmir valley and also deputy commissioners of the concerned districts are making preparations to handle a large number of pilgrims – their boarding, lodging, travel and security.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Raghav Langer recently reviewed arrangements for the upcoming pilgrimage at a meeting of concerned Deputy Commissioners and line departments. The meeting was attended by officers from concerned departments.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 3000 bedded yatri niwas has been constructed at Chanderkote. The DCs were directed to ensure the availability of CCTVs, lighting and generator at Langer sites.

To ensure the safety of Amarnath Yatris, the board has decided to use RFID for tracking the movement of vehicles and pilgrims during this year’s pilgrimage to the revered Shrine. The RFID tag cards will be issued to all the pilgrims.

Online registration will begin in April with a limit of 20,000 registrations per day, while on the spot registrations will also be done at designated counters during Yatra days.