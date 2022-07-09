Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Saturday, visited SKIMS in Srinagar to enquire about the health of the devotees who were injured in yesterday’s incident of cloudburst near the holy Amarnath Cave in south J&K.

Taking the stock of the situation, LG Sinha also reached Srinagar police control room to monitor ongoing rescue operations.

Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir government has issued an advisory and has ordered all SDMs, tehsildars of Ramban district to remain on high alert.

At least 16 persons have so far reportedly been killed and 40 are feared missing in a cloudburst near the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas Friday evening, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens, officials said.