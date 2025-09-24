AM/NS India unveils Optigal® Prime in J&K

SRINAGAR: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) has launched Optigal® Prime – a high-performance, colour-coated steel engineered to stringent European standards – in Jammu & Kashmir. The Union Territory’s intense cold, long monsoons, and freeze–thaw cycles often lead to rust and erode steel’s structural integrity, driving demand for highly durable steel that resists corrosion. Optigal® Prime is designed to meet this urgent need, making it ideal for mountain homes as well as large-scale, high-end infrastructure and construction projects such as state-of-the-art airports, railway stations, highways, and other critical developments across the region.

Developed by ArcelorMittal – one of its parent companies – the Optigal® range sets a new benchmark for durability. The product’s debut in Jammu & Kashmir strengthens AM/NS India’s leadership in pioneering a new market segment for high-quality C4 specialty steel – a grade previously unavailable in the country – making the company the sole domestic producer.

Ranjan Dhar, Director and Vice President of Sales & Marketing at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), said, “Optigal® Prime’s availability in Jammu & Kashmir reiterates our commitment to provide quality, durable, and sustainable innovations to our diverse range of customers, be it individual home builders or customers involved in large-scale projects. The European standard Optigal® range is engineered to perform in harsh environments, offering unmatched corrosion resistance and durability. We believe this offering will play a key role in building future-ready construction and infrastructure across the region, which is quality-conscious. This new offering is available for the first time in India, outside of Europe, where it has been a favourite product.”

Dhar also highlighted AM/NS India’s recent contributions to the region’s infrastructure transformation, including supplying steel for two iconic projects: the world’s highest rail bridge – ‘Chenab Bridge’ (with 100% of steel supplied) – and India’s first and only cable-stayed rail bridge – ‘Anji Khad Bridge’ (with 70% of steel supplied).

Optigal® Prime offers a 15-year warranty and advanced finishes such as Silicon Modified Polyester (SMP), Super Durable Polyester (SDP), and Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF). Designed for roofing, cladding, and a range of architectural applications, it is built for environments that demand resilience. The technology of Zinc-Aluminium-Magnesium coating used for it provides up to three times the protection against corrosion and weathering compared to conventional coatings.

Six specialised variants – High Gloss, Anti-Dust, Anti-Graffiti, Anti-Static, Anti-Microbial, and Cool Roof – make Optigal® Prime a versatile range of high-performance steel. Whether used in sloping mountain home roofs or cladding for public buildings that face year-round weather swings in Jammu & Kashmir, the variants are built to ensure endurance without compromise.

Manufactured at AM/NS India’s advanced facility in Pune, Optigal® Prime reflects the ‘Make in India’ mission and meets strict sustainability standards. It features low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC), contains no heavy metals or hexavalent chromium, and is fully recyclable. The company currently produces seven lakh tonnes of colour-coated steel annually, with plans to reach one million tonnes.