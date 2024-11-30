Alumni meet held at Govt Degree College Ganderbal

GANDERBAL, NOVEMBER 30: Government Degree College Ganderbal hosted an annual Alumni meet – 2024 in the conference hall of the college on Friday bringing together former students and staff to celebrate and reconnect. The meeting was attended by about 30 alumni from various batches coming together to relive their memories and share experiences.

The program was organised by IQAC of the college and the proceedings of the program were conducted by Dr. Sheikh Tanveer Salam (Coordinator IQAC). The program started with recitation of Quranic verses by Parvaiz Ahmad Wani followed by recitation of Naat Sharief in a soulful voice by Riyaz Ahmad Hakak.

Spiritual presentations were followed by the presidential address of Principal of the college, Prof Fouzia Fatima highlighting the importance of engaging alumni for the overall development of college, referring alumni as the backbone of college.

This was followed by a power point presentation of Dr. Sheikh Tanveer Salam to brief the audience about the growth of college both in academic excellence and infrastructural augmentation over the years right from its inception.

Dr. Mairaj Ahamad Bhat, Assistant Professor of Political Science and President Alumni Association of GDC Ganderbal took further proceedings and briefed about the status of registration of Alumni Association of GDC Ganderbal under the name ‘Shehjaar’ and highlighted the need for passing a joint resolution to strive for addressing some challenges faced by the college like occupation of half of west campus of college by Central University of Kashmir, water logging of west campus, need for indoor sports hall and separate Women’s college in Ganderbal.

Prof. Mairaj then invited other prominent alumni like Bilal Ahamad Wani (Social Activist), Feroz Ahamad (Inspector JKP), Zahoor Ahamad Mehdi (Lectures Political Science) and Mehraj (National Awardee Sarpanch) for sharing their experiences as students of the college.

The program concluded with a formal vote of thanks extended by Dr. Sheikh Shubeena (AP Veterinary Technology and Member IQAC). The program was a resounding success. The joyous moments were captured through photographs leaving participants eagerly anticipating the next gathering.