The beauty of Kashmir Valley is famous all over the world. Tourists from all over the world throng Kashmir to see mountains, lakes and other scenic spots. But some come here for trekking.One such young woman is Nimrata Nandish Gupta. She hails from Bangalore and works as a human resources manager in a software company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nimrata came to the valley with her husband in January this year.For her, coming to Kashmir seems like a dream come true experience. Nimrata is was very fond of trekking. She had planned to trek on the Alpine Lakes of Kashmir. Then by June I started trekking. So far she visited 50 alpine lakes. Nimrata is the first woman in India to track 50 alpine lakes in a single season.It took him a total of 31 days to do this. During this time he covered 460 km on foot and it took him five months to fully explore.