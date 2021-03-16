Allotment of commercial properties in J&K: Govt frames committee for finalising guidelines

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Government Tuesday constituted a Committee for finalising guidelines for allotment of commercial properties of Municipal Corporations/ Councils/ Committees/ Development Authorities and Housing Board.

In an order issued here, the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) Tuesday sanctioned the constitution of Committee to frame guidelines for allotment of commercial assets of various Municipal Corporations/ Councils/ Committees, Development Authorities and Housing Board under the administrative control of Housing and Urban Development Department.

The committee will include Commissioner JMC as Convener while as Commissioner SMC, Vice-Chairman, JDA / SDA, Director Urban Local Bodies Jammu/Kashmir, Vice-Chairman LAWDA and Managing Director Housing Board will be its members.

The committee shall study best practices for allotment of commercial municipal properties in progressive States/UTs of the country and frame guidelines for allotment of commercial municipal assets in the UT of J&K, the order stated.

The Committee shall give its recommendations within three weeks from the date of issue of notification, the order reads.