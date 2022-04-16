Emotions ran high when famous South Korean pop band singer Daud Kim arrived in Mecca to perform Umrah.

In 2020, Daud, formerly known as Jay Kim, made a surprise announcement on his social media that he decided to convert to Islam. Later he changed his name from Jay to Daud.

Post pandemic, he decided to embark on Umrah. He took to his Instagram to share pictures and updates. Daud posted a series of pictures of himself in Ahram at the Kaaba and a clip of the surroundings.

“Finally I came to Makkah. I am the luckiest person because Allah (SWT) chose me and He brought me here. Masha Allah,” he wrote read the caption.

He said he prayed for the entire Muslim community.

“Thanks to Allah, thanks for giving me the chance to come to the holiest city in the world. I prayed for all the Muslim brothers and sisters. May Allah forgive our sins and accept our Duas,” he said