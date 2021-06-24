All-party meet: PM Modi said he is committed to restore statehood, says J&K leaders

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a three-hour meeting with top political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir today, reportedly assured that he was committed to restoring statehood to the region.

Leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, who flew to New Delhi to attend the first-ever meeting after August 2019 with PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday were assured that the Centre is committed to granting statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, a demand unanimously raised by all political parties of J&K.

“We kept five demands in the meeting- grant statehood soon, conduct Assembly elections to restore democracy, rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in J&K, all political detainees should be released and on domicile rules,” Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said after the three-hour meeting concluded. “The Home Minister said the government is committed to granting statehood to Jammu and Kashmir,” the Congress leader said.

People’s Conference leader Sajjad Lone said the meeting was cordial. “We came out quite positive that hopefully there will be some delivery for the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Sajjad Lone said.

J&K Apni Party’s Altaf Bukhari said PM Modi heard everyone and asked all to participate in the delimitation process. “We have been assured that this is the roadmap towards elections,” Altaf Bukhari said.