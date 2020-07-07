All Kashmir parks, gardens to reopen tomorrow; SoPs on tourism soon: Govt

Srinagar, Jul 7: Amid daily spikes in COVID-19 numbers, authorities on Tuesday announced reopening of all parks and gardens in Jammu and Kashmir.

“All parks and gardens in Jammu and Kashmir reopen from tomorrow (Wednesday),” Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan told news agency GNS.

He said every visitor is required to wear mask, maintain social distancing including at ticket counters.

“There will be thermal scanners at the entry points. Use of Hand sanitizers is also a must,” he added.

His statement came a day after J&K government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said the government is mulling to restart tourism in Jammu and Kashmir soon.

However, the exact date of the reopening was not mentioned.

Kansal said that government is issuing guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures shortly. He said that lieutenant governor G C Murmu chaired the meeting and has issued directors in this regard.

“J&K to reopen for tourism soon. Govt to issue detailed guidelines and SoP shortly: LG issues directions in high level meeting in Srinagar today,” Kansal tweeted.

Tourism activities have remain suspended in Jammu and Kashmir – now due to COVID-19 pandemic and before that due to Article 370 abrogation in August last year.

The government itself had asked tourists to vacate Kashmir in August last year days before J&K was bifurcated into two union territories, and its special status guaranteed by Article 370 abrogated.