All gates of the Salal dam on Chenab river opened amid heavy rain in Reasi

Reasi: All gates of the Salal Dam in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district were opened on Tuesday following a significant increase in water inflow into the Chenab River and the dam reservoir due to heavy rainfall in the region.

The Reasi region has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past several hours, leading to a sharp rise in inflows into the reservoir. The gates of the dam were opened to release excess water and regulate the reservoir level.

The heavy discharge from the dam resulted in a sharp increase in the water level and flow of the Chenab River.

People, particularly those residing in low-lying areas and along the banks of the Chenab, have been advised to remain vigilant and avoid venturing close to the river.

The region has been witnessing persistent rainfall in recent days, with authorities closely monitoring weather conditions and the river’s water level.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district from early Tuesday morning, prompting the district administration and Rajouri Police to issue advisories asking residents to remain alert amid apprehensions of a rise in river water levels and the risk of flash floods, landslides and waterlogging.

The district administration advised people to avoid unnecessary travel during the ongoing spell of heavy rain and urged them to stay away from rivers, streams and flood-prone areas. Residents were also asked not to attempt crossing flooded roads or bridges and to follow weather updates and instructions issued by the administration.

According to the public advisory, people have been requested to remain indoors unless travel is essential and to cooperate with the administration. In case of any emergency, residents have been asked to immediately contact the local administration or emergency services.

Rajouri Police also issued an urgent advisory, warning that the continuous heavy rainfall could lead to a rapid increase in the water level of rivers in the district.

“With heavy rainfall going on in areas of Rajouri, there is apprehension that the water level in rivers will increase rapidly,” the advisory said.–(ANI)