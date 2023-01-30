Srinagar, Jan 30: As snowfall continued in Kashmir Valley, all flights to and fro Srinagar airport were cancelled on Monday.

Confirming it, Director, Airport Authority of India (AAI), Srinagar Airport, Kuldeep Singh said that 68 flights were scheduled to operate today.

“All 68 flights were cancelled due to low visibility and continuous snowfall,” he said. All airlines will accommodate the passengers of the cancelled flights in the next available flight without any extra charges, he said.

“The option of the full refund without any deduction will also be available”.

A senior official of the Airport said that the surface was kept clean and clear of snow throughout the day despite continuous and heavy snowfall. However continuous snowfall and low visibility meant that no flight could operate.